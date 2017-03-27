Samsung’s next smartwatch could drop with two circular displays in tow

New patents have emerged showing off Samsung’s exciting vision for the future of smartwatches.

Not content with already offering one of the best round smartwatch experiences going with the brilliant Samsung Gear S3, the company is looking to add a second display to its smart timepieces.

Unlike patents published by Apple, however, Sammy isn’t looking to build this second screen into the wrist strap of the next-generation devices.

Instead, it’s shown how an additional circular screen could be squeezed in to the outside edge of the watch’s round bezel.

According to the patent, surfaced via the US Patent and Trademark Office, the additional display would provide “simple information, such as a current date, a current weather, a current playing song, etc.”

It is unclear if such an addition would come at the cost of the company’s existing rotating bezel design or be built around the innovative interface.

Related: 7 Samsung patents that will shape the future

What is believed, however, is that the tech could be an extension of the ‘Edge’ displays that the Korean manufacturer has been adding to its high-end smartphones in recent years.

This push is set to continue this week with the arrival of the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy S8.

As well as offering a dual edge encompassing panel, it’s been suggested the S8 will feature a radical new, screen-heavy design made possible by slimming down the phone’s screen-framing bezel and removing the physical home button of past models.

With the phone’s integrated fingerprint scanner to move to the rear of the device as a result - next to a 12-megapixel primary camera - the S8 has been tipped to play host to a mass of high-end components.

This will reportedly include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and a new 8-megapixel selfie-snapper.

The phone will be unveiled this Wednesday, March 29. Don’t expect to see Samsung’s teased dual display smartwatch joining it on retailers’ shelves anytime soon, however. There’s no guarantee that patented ideas will ever come to fruition.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S8: What to expect

Would you buy a dual screened smartwatch? Share your thoughts below.