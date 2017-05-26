Samsung’s next smartwatch could be hugely ambitious and completely bizarre

Samsung is planning a new smartwatch with a display built into the strap, according to a recently-discovered patent filing.

According to the filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the company is also looking to reintroduce a camera, but this time built into the display.

Rather bizarrely, the camera lens appears in the centre of the display and looks like it'll include an optical zoom that would protrude from the device.

This would likely be controlled via the crown or the bezel (via Android Authority). This would make the centre of the device useless, while apps and data would appear around the edge.

So, if Samsung were to proceed with such a design overhaul, much of the responsibility would likely be passed over to that on-strap display, which would also be the first of its kind.

While such a dramatic departure from its current design language, Samsung needs to take a chance.

The most recent edition, the Samsung Gear S3, earned a 6/10 review from our own Richard Easton.

It was praised for the design, performance, high quality display and battery life, while being marked down for the size and weight, lack of apps and discomfort during exercise.

Do you think this design is likely to emerge from House Samsung this autumn?