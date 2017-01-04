Samsung’s next Chromebook Plus might be the most versatile yet

Samsung is planning to unleash a new Chromebook model, which offers a 2-in-1 laptop experience, plus full access to the Android apps via the Google Play store.

According to an accidentally-posted Best Buy listing (via Engadget) the Chromebook Plus will feature touch capabilities aided by the inclusion of an S-Pen like stylus.

The listing appears to show the rumoured Samsung Chromebook Pro which was first leaked back in October.

Judging by the pictures featured in the leaked listing, it’ll have a reversible hinge similar to the Lenovo Yoga range that enables it to be used more like a tablet.

It also appears there’ll be a USB charging slot, as well as a volume rocker on the right hand side of the device.

Other images show a 3.5mm headphone jack and an what could be an SD card slot.

The touchscreen is likely geared towards the recent addition of Android apps to Chrome OS.

This could help to offset the offset the falling sales of Android tablets without compromising the popular Chromebook series at all.

It would also give Google a shot at competing with the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface style form factors.

We may here more about this model at Samsung’s CES press conference with kicks off at 2pm local time in Las Vegas. That’s 5pm ET and 10pm GMT.

Have you jumped on board with a Chromebook yet? What's keeping you away? Share your thoughts below.