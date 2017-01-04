Samsung has just unleashed a new duo of Chromebook models, which offer a 2-in-1 laptop experience, plus full access to Android apps via the Google Play store.

After an earlier leak, Samsung made the duo of tablets official at its CES 2017 press conference. They both have a reversible hinge similar to the Lenovo Yoga range that enables it to be used more like a tablet.

Both the Plus and the Pro have the same sleek design, but the Pro is powered by an Intel M CPU while the Plus runs on a slower ARM chip.

It also appears there’ll be a USB-C charging slot, as well as a volume rocker on the right hand side of the device. Other images show a 3.5mm headphone jack and what could be an SD card slot.

The touchscreen is geared towards the recent addition of Android apps to Chrome OS, and Samsung is touting this as the perfect device to run Android apps on.

Other specs include a quad-HD screen and digitiser pen for sketching and note taking.

This could help offset the falling sales of Android tablets without compromising the popular Chromebook series at all.

Hopefully we'll get our hands-on this lovely looking machine later in the week. Prices and release dates are yet to be announced.

Have you jumped on board with a Chromebook yet? What's keeping you away? Share your thoughts below.