Samsung’s new Siri rival Bixby confirmed, coming to Galaxy S8 with Pay Mini?

Samsung has accidentally revealed a new Siri rival and a version of Samsung Pay that will enable users to pay for goods from online merchants.

On a Samsung Pay website, Samsung has revealed the presence of ‘Bixby,’ the firm’s rumoured new personal assistant.

Judging by a screenshot captured by SamMobile, it appears users will be able to send money to contacts with their voice.

Elsewhere, within a dropdown menu of the Samsung Pay apk website, the Korean giant appears to confirm Samsung Pay Mini.

Previous reports have have suggested this offshoot could be used to pay online rather than at brick and mortar locations.

Whether Bixby and Pay Mini will arrive alongside the Galaxy S8 remains to be seen, but it appears likely. Brits, of course, are still waiting for Samsung Pay to launch period.

Samsung is yet to confirm when it will reveal the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

There are conflicting reports over whether the company will announce its new flagship handset at next month’s Mobile World Congress next month, or wait until after the event.

Last year’s device went on sale on March 11 and arrived slightly earlier than recent years, when the S series has arrived in April.

We’ll know soon enough whether the Note 7 saga has delayed or brought forward the Galaxy S8 release.

Are you dead set on the Galaxy S8 as your 2017 smartphone purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments below.