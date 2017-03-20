Samsung's new Galaxy S8 AKG earphones spotted in the wild?

Samsung used its MWC event to launch new tablets, and while the Galaxy S8 wasn't unveiled at the show, the company did promise a few things in relation to the upcoming phone.

First up, Sammy confirmed we'll be formerly introduced to the new flagship phone on March 29 at a special event.

And secondly, it revealed the phone would come with new AKG-tuned earphones in the box, following an earlier announcement that AKG-tuned audio would feature in all forthcoming Galaxy smartphones.

And while we got a glimpse of the S8 earphones at the event last month, it seems we've just been gifted with a close-up look at them.

New photos have emerged which appear to show the earphones in the flesh, complete with the sleek design we saw at MWC, and a braided cable in place of a plastic one.

Samsung acquired Harman International Industries recently, the parent company of AKG, so its decision to integrate the audio tech into its products makes a lot of sense.

At the time of the deal last November, Samsung "mobile, display, virtual reality and wearable products" will be able to "deliver a fully differentiated audio and visual experience for customers".

It seems that rumours of Harman tech making its way into the Galaxy S8's speakers are still just that at this point then, but the AKG branding on the earphones is confirmed.

Whether the leaked pictures are accurate, however, is far from confirmed – though the earphones in the shots certainly look just like the ones shown off at MWC.

We should have more in the coming days as the big S8 launch event is set to take place next week.

