Samsung has announced a new mobile app designed to discourage mobile phone use while driving.

The firm's new In-Traffic Reply app, which is in beta in Holland right now, will automatically recognise when you’re driving via the GPS sensor within the phone.

When calls and texts come through, the app will automatically respond with a default “I’m driving, so I cannot answer at the moment,” message, which can also be customised. Drivers will also be able to send an animated image.

It’s not clear how passengers will be able to disable the message, but from the images it appears there’s a pause and power button.

In a post on the Samsung blog, the firm said “A recent PanelWizard study found that approximately one third of Dutch drivers occasionally use hand-held smartphones while driving a car or riding a bike.

“Many of the respondents claim that their reason for doing so is related to the social pressure to respond to calls and messages quickly.”

The In-Traffic Reply is expected to roll out on the Play store next month.

