Samsung’s Galaxy S8 launch date finally confirmed?

We know when the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be announced, but there’s still plenty of confusion over when the phone will actually go on sale.

Fortunately, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities reckons he knows exactly when the phone will be available. Kuo, who’s built a reputation on accurate iPhone predictions, says that that phone will go on sale on April 21, 2017.

That’s not the first time we’ve heard that date, but it contradicts other reports we’ve seen that have suggested alternative dates like April 14 and April 28 – reputable leaker Evan Blass recently tipped the latter date.

Kuo doesn’t stop at revealing the date, mind; he also suggests that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor in the USA, Japan, and China, while European and Asian models will get Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chip. He also says we’ll see 4GB of RAM, a full-screen display with no home button, and a range of colour options – seven in total, apparently. This information all comes courtesy of an investor note seen by 9to5Google.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29, 2017, at a dedicated event in New York City. The company was originally expected to announce its latest flagship in February at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress tradeshow, but apparently delayed the handset to enact more rigorous battery safety checks following last year’s fiery Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.