Samsung’s Galaxy S8 design teased by gorgeous fan concept

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 remains a mystery to us all, but a new concept render offers a glimpse of what to expect.

A Samsung fan has created a concept design for the Galaxy S8, based on the interminable flow of render leaks we’ve seen in recent weeks. The designer, ‘Chris’, submitted his creation to specialist blog Sammobile, which published it online. Of course, there’s every chance this render bears no resemblance to Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone. However, considering that it’s based on several largely consistent leaks, it wouldn’t be too surprising if this concept turned out to be accurate.

Check it out:

There are two main design changes that are notable, to say nothing of internal spec upgrades. The first is that there’s no Home button – shocker. It’s been widely rumoured that Samsung plans to ditch the physical button, and instead embed its functionality in the display. This would also involve positioning the fingerprint scanner into – or underneath – the screen too. With Synaptics’ recent announcement of an optical fingerprint scanner that can do just that, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this come to fruition.

And by virtue of the jettisoned Home button, it appears that the thickness of the bezel has been significantly reduced. When you look at the bottom of the phone – the ‘chin’ – you’ll see a very slim strip that isn’t occupied by screen. Samsung is reportedly aiming for a very high screen-to-body ratio for aesthetic reasons, and this concept shows exactly why that looks cool.

Unfortunately, this is just a fan-made concept, so there’s no guarantee that Samsung will follow through on any of these design choices. The good news is that we may not have to wait too long to find out; Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S8 next month at MWC 2017 – Barcelona’s annual Mobile World Congress technology tradeshow.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.