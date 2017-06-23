Galaxy Note 8 could pack many firsts, including a eye-watering price tag

If you thought Samsung might price the Galaxy Note 8 in a modest manner, that might entice smartphone fans to give the range another chance, then reports on Friday blew that theory out of the water.

According to VentureBeat, the handset will be the most expensive Samsung has ever produced, starting at 999 Euros. Directly translated that is around £879 and $1,189, but each region is likely to have its own official pricing scheme.

Evan Blass also reports the phone will be unveiled in late September, around a month the August 26 date floated by sources in the company’s Korean homeland this week. Double disappointment.

Blass reckons the Note 8 will have a whopping 6.3-inch AMOLED display, which makes it even larger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ smartphone.

It’ll also boast the same edge-to-edge tech and 18:5:9 aspect ratio as the current flagship range, the retail partners briefed by Samsung say.

The report says Samsung will see Samsung introduce a 12-megapixel dual camera array for the first time ever. As with the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5 those cameras will be arrange horizontally.

While toting the same Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 SoC, Samsung will also give the Note 8 6GB of RAM, which was only available in eastern variants of the Galaxy S8 range.

Perhaps a sign that Samsung privately fears a repeat of last year’s Note 7 calamity, the handset will have a 3,330mAh battery according to the report. Whether this will have a negative effect on battery life remains to be seen.

According to the report, Samsung is also boosting the functionality of the signature S-Pen in order to differentiate the Note 8 from the Galaxy S8 range.

Is the Note set to be the comeback phone of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.