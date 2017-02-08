Samsung's own factories are now melting because of dodgy Note 7 batteries

Samsung is doing its best to put the Galaxy Note 7 debacle behind it, ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch, but it seems the flames just can’t be extinguished.

Months after users’ batteries began exploding during use, those faulty batteries are reportedly causing fires at the factory that produced them.

110 firefighters and 19 trucks were send to combat a so-called ’minor’ blaze at the Samsung SDI plant in Tianjin, China, caused by ‘discarded faulty batteries.’

According to local emergency services “material that caught fire was lithium batteries inside the production workshops and some half-finished products”.

A Reuters report reveals the fire was contained to the waste processing area of the factory and there were no injuries a spokesperson said.

The incident comes at the worst time possible for Samsung, which is attempting to repair its reputation following the Note 7 debacle.

Last month the company held a press conference explaining the cause of the faults, in an attempt to wipe the slate clean ahead of 2017’s launches.

The company is preparing to launch the Galaxy S8 within the next couple of months and has already confirmed a Note 8 will arrive later this year.

As a result of the worrying saga, Korean regulators have vowed more stringent controls to ensure it never happens again.

Will you be buying the Galaxy S8 or Note 8? Share your thoughts in the comments below.