Samsung’s ‘Beast Mode’ could supercharge the Galaxy S8 next year

A Samsung trademark filing has revealed the mysterious ‘Beast Mode’, a possible piece of software intended to ship with next year’s Galaxy S8.

Yesterday, Samsung applied to the EUIPO, Europe’s intellectual property office, for a trademark on the term ‘Beast Mode’. The application is currently “under examination”, according to the IP bigwigs, and has a chance of never being granted. But the trademark filing offers vital clues about what to expect from ‘Beast Mode’.

According to the filing, the term ‘Beast Mode’ could be applied to any of the following: Smartphones, mobile phones, software/apps for smartphones, computer software, laptops, computers, tablets, portable computers, and notebooks.

That’s a fairly exhaustive list of technologies, but there’s a clear trend towards ‘Beast Mode’ being used on portable devices, as well as taking form as a piece of software.

But the biggest clue comes courtesy of a separate filing for the same ‘Beast Mode’ trademark, which was instead issued to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). In this filing, Samsung specifically describes the following technology: “Mobile phone with pre-installed integrated application software for enhancing the speed and performance of the mobile phone.”

It seems, then, that ‘Beast Mode’ will be an app or widget that Samsung smartphone users will be able to use to boost the performance of their phone. This could come in handy for mobile gaming, for instance, or when running heavier software – like video editing apps – on a handset.

Of course, Samsung could quite easily extend ‘Beast Mode’ to its range of notebooks or Galaxy tablets too; performance boosting is commonplace in the PC market, after all.

Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing for sure when we’ll see ‘Beast Mode’. Firstly, there’s a chance that Samsung may not even be granted the trademark – forcing a name change. And secondly, even if Samsung wins the trademark, there’s no guarantee the company will utilise it.

Still, it’s a nice thought that the Galaxy S8, expected to debut in February next year, could feature new performance-enhancing software. Let’s just hope it doesn’t increase the phone’s temperature – forlorn Note 7 owners might not be best pleased.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S8 – What you need to know

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.