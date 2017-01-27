While the Galaxy S8 won't be launching at MWC this year, we probably haven't got long to wait, with the latest reports suggesting a late-March launch.

Among the new features expected to come with the handset are a Snapdragon 835 chipset, an almost bezel-less display, and the introduction of Samsung's own AI assistant.

Recent patent filings have strongly suggested the company's own digital assistant will be named 'Bixby', which will likely be based on technology from Viv Labs, acquired by Samsung last year.

In short, the new virtual assistant has been a pretty sure bet, and now a new job posting from Samsung seems to confirm the feature for the Galaxy S8 (via SamMobile).

The company posted on LinkedIn for a Principal Program Manager and one of the job's main focuses, according to the post, will be to “drive the execution and delivery of Samsung’s upcoming AI (Artificial Intelligence) assistant on the Galaxy S8".

We recently learned that 'Bixby' will likely come with a feature that allows users to scan objects using the S8's camera and get information related to the scan.

Samsung explained In its Q4 2017 earnings release that it would be focusing on new AI-powered software and services as part of its strategy for growth in the smartphone market.

Last November, the company's Executive Vice President, Rhee Injong, told Reuters it plans to integrate the Viv platform into its next flagship's software, and 'expand voice-assistant services to home appliances and wearable technology devices'.

That means we'll likely see the assistant used in other products from Samsung, perhaps even an Amazon Echo/Google Home rival.

Let us know what you think of Samsung's AI plans in the comments.