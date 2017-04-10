Samsung reportedly ditches its entire digital camera division

Samsung might be making waves in the smartphone space, but it’s dropping out of another major product category.

Despite being a serious player when it comes to TVs and tablets, the Korean manufacturer has struggled to establish itself in the dwindling digital camera market.

Now, after more than a year of uncertainty, it’s been suggested that Samsung is pulling out of the digital camera space entirely.

At least that’s according to a company insider. Citing an anonymous Samsung official, The Investor has claimed that Samsung has already started to pull out of the digital camera market.

“We no longer produce and sell digital cameras. But we will create a new camera product category to continue the business,” the unnamed executive is quoted as saying.

Despite the comments, Samsung has yet to issue an official statement on its future in the camera market.

This is far from the first time the manufacturer has been tipped to be readying an exit from the dedicated camera space, with 2016 lacking major announcements yet filled with rumours of a closing to that part of the business.

Despite failing to establish itself alongside the likes of Canon and Nikon, Samsung’s handsets feature some of the best smartphone snappers around, with last year’s Samsung Galaxy S7 something of a low-light specialist.

The insider’s comments of a ‘new camera product category’ aren’t believed to be about the company’s smartphones, however.

Instead, it’s understood to be in reference to the firm’s new VR-friendly 360-degree cameras.

Samsung expanded its line of dual-lens included, all-seeing cameras last month, unveiling the second-generation Samsung Gear 360 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8.

