Meet the Samsung Gear S3 watches you secretly want but can never have

Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch hasn't been out that long, but the South Korean electronics giant is already looking to the future – as evidenced by three intriguing new concepts shown off at Baselworld 2017.

Working alongside Yvan Arpa, the renowned Swiss luxury watch designer, the trio certainly look like they would shake up Samsung's existing range.

Related: Best smartwatches

First up is this Gear S3 lookalike. While aesthetically identical to Samsung's flagship wearable, this concept houses a traditional Swiss watch mechanism, so it's not really a smartwatch at all.

How Samsung could combine smartwatch tech with old school mechanics in a finished product remains to be seen, but that's hardly the point – it's a concept, remember?

Samsung also has its sights set on anyone hipster enough to still want to own a pocket watch. This hybrid design encapsulates the classic, antiquated time piece look with 2017 wearable smarts, and would surely be a cult hit if it ever made it on to shelves.

Lastly, Samsung showed off what a redesigned Gear S3 might one day look like. These concepts look chunkier than Sammy's existing Gear S3 offerings, which might appeal to more orthodox watch buffs, but irk the wearable crowd.

As none of these concepts are ever likely to see the light of day, however, it's a largely academic question.

Alongside the three concept watches, Samsung also revealed a range of new Gear S3 straps at Baselworld, plus new 'Value Packs' for the Gear S2 and Gear S3.

These packages will see Samsung's existing smartwatches offered as bundles with apps like Spotify and Nest, as well as a handful of improved features, like better barometers and S Health functionality.

Which probably represents Samsung's only tangible announcement of the show, as however cool they look, the Gear S3 concepts seem unlikely to ever enter mass production.

Watch: Wearables buying guide

Would you buy a Gear S3 Pocket Watch? Let us know in the comments below.