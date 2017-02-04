Samsung plotting stylus accessory for Galaxy Tab S3 – report

Samsung is planning to ship the upcoming Galaxy Tab S3 tablet with a stylus accessory, apparently.

According to specialist blog Sammobile, which has a generally good track record for Samsung leaks, the Galaxy Tab S3 will come bundled with an S-Pen. The S-Pen is, of course, the free stylus that comes sheathed inside Galaxy Note phones.

But Sammobile reports that unlike the Note phones, there won’t be a dedicated storage slot on the Galaxy Tab S3 in which to place the stylus. The article also claims that we’ll see other accessories, including a Keyboard Folio and Book Cover case, too.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Tab S3 in late February, showing off the tablet at MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow. It’s already confirmed that the Galaxy S8 smartphone won’t be revealed at MWC, so it’s likely that the Galaxy Tab S3 will be the headline announcement.

It’s sure to be a welcome announcement too, as fans have been waiting nearly two years for a sequel to the Galaxy Tab S2, which debuted way back in 2015.

According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Tab S3 will come in a 9.6-inch variant only, with both Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE models available. It’s also tipped to feature a 2,048 x 1,536 pixel resolution display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Google’s latest Android 7.0.1 Nougat operating system.

Unfortunately, we won’t know the truth until Samsung’s February 26 press conference in Spain, so stay tuned – and take all leaks with due caution.

