Samsung plotting Galaxy TabPro S2 Windows tablet? New leak emerges

Samsung’s Galaxy TabPro S2 appears to have been certified by the USA’s communications regulator, despite not yet being announced.

The mysterious tablet has passed through the FCC, and has subsequently been revealed through the filings associated with the certification. And credit where credit is due: This was first picked up by tech blog TheLeaker, and then posted by The Verge.

According to the FCC filings, these are the Galaxy TabPro S2 specs:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Screen: 12-inch Super AMOLED

12-inch Super AMOLED Display resolution: QHD (2,160 x 1,440 pixels)

QHD (2,160 x 1,440 pixels) CPU: 3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen Kaby Lake)

3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen Kaby Lake) GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620 (Integrated)

Intel HD Graphics 620 (Integrated) RAM: 4GB LPDDR3

4GB LPDDR3 Storage: 128GB SSD

128GB SSD Battery: 5,070mAh (with 25W Turbo Charger)

5,070mAh (with 25W Turbo Charger) Camera: 13-megapixel rear (4K capable), 5-megapixel front (FHD capable)

13-megapixel rear (4K capable), 5-megapixel front (FHD capable) Ports: SD card, 2x USB-C (3.0)

SD card, 2x USB-C (3.0) Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1, 2.4/5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/AC Wi-Fi, LTE (optional)

Bluetooth 4.1, 2.4/5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/AC Wi-Fi, LTE (optional) Accessories: S-Pen, Keyboard Cover

We should note that while FCC certification typically comes just prior to a device’s launch, it’s technically possible that this device may never even be released. But as history suggests, we’d be surprised if the Galaxy TabPro S2 was any more than a month or two away.

The most likely launchpad would be Barcelona’s MWC 2017 tradeshow later this month. After all, Samsung is hosting a press event there, and has already confirmed that the Galaxy S8 won’t be on show. Most speculation to date has centred on the possible debut of the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3, but a Galaxy TabPro S2 is certainly just as likely – and maybe we’ll see both.

The Galaxy TabPro S was announced in January last year, at CES 2016 in Las Vegas. It was a Windows 10 tablet that marked Samsung’s departure from the company’s otherwise Android-dominated tablet line-up.

We gave the Galaxy TabPro S a 4/5 score in our review, praising the tablet’s amazing screen, sleek and portable design, and all-day battery life.

