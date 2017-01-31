Samsung plotting Apple AirPods rival for Galaxy S8 – report

Apple’s 2016 launch of wireless headphones – the AirPods – wasn’t without controversy but it seems Samsung is about to follow suit.

Journalist and leaker Roland Quandt claims that Samsung is planning to introduce a new pair of wireless headphones to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8. In a Twitter post, he described how the headphones would be priced at €130, which translates to about £112 at current exchange rates. For contrast, Apple sells its own AirPods for £159, or €179 on the continent.

Importantly, Quandt also reckons the headphones will feature ANC, or active noise cancelling. That means that the headphones will “listen” to ambient noise and then release their own “anti-noise” to cancel out the surrounding din – perfect for long flights or noisy train journeys.

It’s not clear whether there’s any truth to these new claims, but it’s important to mention that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard such a rumour. Back in December, specialist blog Sammobile (which has a generally good track record for Samsung leaks) reported that Samsung would be launching a new set of wireless buds alongside the Galaxy S8. The blog believes the headphones will be available in red, green, black, and silver colour options.

Unfortunately, we can’t verify this report, so we’ll just have to wait until the Galaxy S8 launch to learn the truth. Samsung has already confirmed that the new phone won’t be on show at next month’s MWC 2017 tradeshow, but most leaks are pointing towards a late March debut – followed by an early April release.

What would you like to see from Samsung wireless headphones? Let us know in the comments.