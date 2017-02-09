Samsung offers free 256GB MicroSD card to Galaxy S7 buyers

If you’re in the states and looking to buy a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, Samsung has a great deal for you.

Anyone who buys either of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones is eligible to receive a 256GB memory card completely free of charge. Better still, if you’ve already bought the phone, you can still redeem the offer – but only on purchases made between February 8 and February 14 this year.

The card you get is Samsung’s own 256GB MicroSD Evo+ memory card, which Samsung sells for $249.99 – not a bad freebie, eh?

Even without the offer, we’d still recommend the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. We gave the former a 5/5 score in our review, while the latter got a still-respectable 4.5/5 score. And the Galaxy S7 was our Phone of the Year for the TrustedReviews Awards 2016.

The promotion is almost certainly a last-minute bid to clear out some of the remaining Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge stock before the Galaxy S8 goes on sale. It’s expected that Samsung will unveil the new device next month, with the actual release date tipped for sometime in April.

It was originally believed that Samsung would show off the Galaxy S8 at Barcelona’s MWC 2017 tradeshow later this month. However, Samsung confirmed that wouldn’t be the case, so the company’s product roster for the show is now in question. The chief rumour is that Samsung plans to reveal the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, a successor to 2015’s Galaxy Tab S2. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t confirmed any such details, so take this with due caution.

