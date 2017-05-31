Samsung has revealed the latest addition to its Notebook 9 laptop series, unveiling an upgraded Notebook 9 Pro that comes with an 'embedded' S Pen. Here's everything we know about the device so far, including its specs and key features, plus the latest release date and pricing news.

Over at Computex 2017, Samsung is doing its best Surface Book impression, outing the new Notebook 9 Pro, which comes complete with a 360-degree hinge and stylus support.

That means that, unlike previous entries in the 9 series – including the 2016 Notebook 9 Pro – the new Notebook 9 Pro is able to be used as either a laptop or a tablet. The firm's S Pen stylus slots into the device's shell and can detect 4000 levels of pressure.

It marks the first time Samsung has integrated S Pen support on a product outside of its mobile lineup. As well as making use of Samsung's native Air Command annotation software, it also supports Windows Ink, so you'll be able to use your S Pen across a range of compatible Windows 10 devices.

The Notebook 9 Pro will be available in 13.3-inch and 15-inch models, both of which pack a 1080p touchscreen, Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB SSD, and USB-C fast charging.

The smaller 13.3-inch version gets 8GB of DDR4 RAM, while the 15-inch flavour jumps to 16GB and adds AMD Radeon 450 graphics.

Samsung is keeping mum on the Notebook 9 Pro's release date and pricing for now, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we learn more.

For reference, last year's Notebook 9 Pro started from around $1500 (~£1170) but didn't get an official UK release.

Intrigued by the Notebook 9 Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments below.