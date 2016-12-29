Samsung may launch Galaxy S8 with wireless buds, but they’ll be no AirPods ripoff

Samsung enthusiasts will tell you the firm offered totally wireless earbuds months before Apple brought them into the mainstream consciousness with AirPods.

The Gear IconX buds were launched alongside the Gear Fit2 tracker in June and arrived with 4GB of onboard storage, a charging case to keep them operational while on the go and a built-in heart rate monitor and accelerometer.

Essentially they were a hearable, a fitness tracker built into a pair of earphones.

Now, according to SamMobile sources, the firm may be looking to launch a new set of wireless buds alongside the Galaxy S8 smartphone, expected early next year.

While they’d be unlikely to offer the same storage and fitness tracking capabilities, they could enable Galaxy S8 owners to listen to audio free of cables.

Thursday’s report plays into rumours Samsung may follow the lead of many manufacturers and launch the Galaxy S8 without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Related: Apple AirPods - First look

While Samsung could bundle an adapter or USB-C headphones with the Galaxy S8, there’s a possibility it might throw the wireless buds into the box also.

However, given tech like AirPods is currently available at a significant premium right now, Samsung would probably look to sell them separately.

One thing Samsung may be bundling with the Galaxy S8 is an S-Pen stylus, if reports are to be believed.

Earlier today we brought word Samsung may seek to ease the loss experienced by Note 7 owners by adding the popular accessory to its other flagship handset.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - All the latest

Is the Galaxy S8 already on your shopping list for 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.