Samsung lumps in with Pirates for new Galaxy S8 special edition

Samsung loves its blockbuster movie tie-ins, so it’s little surprise to see the firm is setting sail with the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film - Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The limited edition Pirates-themed Galaxy S8 even comes in a little treasure chest.

The handset itself is no different, save a themed wallpaper, although there’s a case emblazoned with the film’s logo and a ring that doesn’t up as a phone holder.

You can check it out, spliced with trailer footage, in the clip below.

Samsung’s latest tie in has 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and has just gone on sale in China.

It looks like it might remain exclusive to China, which we know will disappoint all you Galaxy S8-loving Jack Sparrow diehards out there.

Have you snagged the Galaxy S8 yet? Share your thoughts on 2017's flagship in the comments below.