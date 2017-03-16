Samsung just accidentally confirmed Bixby for the Galaxy S8

Samsung may have accidentally-on-purpose confirmed one of the most eagerly anticipated Galaxy S8 features, the Bixby personal assistant.

Rumour mongers spotted an Italian page on Samsung’s own website that reads ‘comandi vocali con Bixby’, which when roughly translated means "voice commands with Bixby".

Related: Galaxy S7 review

The page also goes into more detail on what Bixby will be able to do for you, explaining that it can "control all operations with the touch interface using voice commands".

As this information has been released early and doesn’t implicitly mention the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, it should mean that Samsung will roll this out to all its smartphone models at some point or another.

Talk of Samsung adding a personal assistant to its line-up has been around ever since it took the plunge and invested some serious cash in Viv Labs last year.

Bixby is expected to compete with Google Assistant in a number of departments, especially in that it will offer up to eight languages from launch. Google only offers a mere five.

The other oft-rumoured feature is the ability for S8 owners to scan objects using the smartphone’s camera and then get info on it. Very useful when you’re not sure exactly what's been left on that tube seat next to you.

As for the Galaxy S8, everything we’ve seen thus far are just very strong rumours and we’ll wait until Samsung’s dedicated Unpacked event on March 29 to see exactly what the company has up its sleeve.

Watch: Everything we know about the Galaxy S8

Will Bixby be the Galaxy S8’s best feature? Let us know in the comments below.