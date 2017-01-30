Samsung working on new ‘Pro’ level fitness tracker

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is a solid fitness tracker for those who want smart skills without having to give up their traditional analogue watches.

It could be about to get a serious upgrade, however, with Samsung known to be working on a new iteration of its wearable device.

The news comes courtesy of a recent trademark filing that has seen Samsung apply to secure naming rights to an upcoming device dubbed the Samsung Gear Fit Pro.

Unfortunately, the device’s name is as far as the information goes on the Samsung Gear Fit Pro right now, with no specs, features or design details outlined alongside the device’s name.

Given its ‘Gear Fit’ branding, however, it’s likely that the future device will line up as a Fitbit-inspired wrist band rather than adopting a true watch design.

The current Gear Fit 2 features a 1.5-inch curved AMOLED touchscreen display as part of a waterproof body that’s shaped to fit the curve of your wrist.

Despite having been an early adopter of smartwatches and fitness tracker tech, Samsung has struggled to compete with the likes of Apple and Fitbit in the wearable space.

Although no launch details have yet been confirmed, it’s possible that Samsung could unveil the Gear Fit Pro as part of a new wearables lineup at MWC 2017 next month.

The company is looking to fill a gap left by its delayed Samsung Galaxy S8 handset, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 also tipped to make an appearance.

The Korean manufacturer confirmed last week that the eagerly awaited S8 would not be unveiled at MWC as originally expected, with the delays having been pegged on a need to ensure the battery problems that caused the Galaxy Note 7 to burst into flames have been completely solved.

Despite Samsung having yet to confirm the phone’s official release date, a March 29 unveiling as been repeatedly tipped ahead of a mid-April in-store release.

Would you want a pro grade fitness tracker? Let us know below.