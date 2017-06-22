Samsung is teasing us with another Flip phone we can never own

While Samsung’s Galaxy S series continues to rule the Android roost, we often pine for the days when there was real choice over phone form factors beyond the touchscreen slab.

Which is why we’re a little bummed Samsung is once again ignoring the entire western world with its latest flip phone, the Folder Flip 2.

The company has just announced the Android 6.0 handset in South Korea and China, offering a 3.8-inch touchscreen display on top and an old school keypad beneath.

Related: OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

There’s 2GB RAM, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, a 1,940mAh battery and the choice between 3G and 4G models.

It’s available in shiny pint and shiny black (our adjectives, not Samsung’s) and it’s just 297,000 won, or £200 in proper money.

LG and Samsung have pumped out a bunch of flip phones in their Korean homelands in the last few years, but neither seem willing to run a little trial in the west.

Given the reception offered to the thoroughly underwhelming Nokia 3310, we’re surprised the firms won’t at least test the waters with a Motorola Razr inspired designs in the west.

Would you like to see more variety in modern smartphone design? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.