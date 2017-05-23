Samsung tipped to debut the Stretch Armstrong of OLED displays

Samsung is set to reveal a completely flexible OLED display this week at the Society for Information Display (SID) show in LA this week, according to a new report.

This display will be able to be stretched, bent, rolled and dented 12 millimetres without breaking, so says the Korea Herald. The display will supposedly measure be 9.1 inches, and is believed to be proof of concept for its future uses on wearables and car dashboard displays.

Samsung is said to have created the balloon of displays as, when dented, the screen will instantly revert back to its original shape. However, the company is reportedly unsure when and if flexible displays will be in the hands (and pockets) of consumers.

Alongside the Stretch Armstrong of OLED displays, the South Korean giant is expected to reveal a glasses-free 3D OLED display (yes, some companies are still making 3D displays) and an LCD display that contains an eye-popping 2250-pixels-per-inch.

The 3D OLED is tipped to measure five inches and should provide a noticeable improvement in 3D quality over previous LCD panels due to the higher contrast and refresh rate of the panel.

Finally, the display tipped to feature a staggering 2250ppi pixel density will reportedly measure just 1.96 inches and boast a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels – supposedly designed with VR, AR and holograms in mind. The incredible amount of pixels should eliminate any kind of screen door effect when viewing virtual reality content.

So far, there are no release dates rumoured for any of these products, but we’ll be sure to find out more when SID starts this week.

