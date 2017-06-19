Samsung is selling a brand new Galaxy S8+ variant in the UK

Samsung is now offering an unlocked dual-SIM variant of its top end Galaxy S8+ smartphone.

Available from Samsung’s UK store, the newest edition costs £779 and comes with 64GB of built-in storage.

The appeal of the dual-SIM version is the ability to use two active SIM cards at any given time.

This is ideal for folks who don’t want a personal and business phone around with them at the same time.

The phone is available in Orchid Gray and Midnight Black and costs exactly the same as the regular S8+, so if you think you may need dual-SIM functionality at any point, it makes sense to grab this edition.

It only appears the variant is available from Samsung’s official store right now and there's no sign of a dual-SIM Galaxy S8.

The S8+ has a massive 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1440 x 2960 resolution. It also has a larger 3500mAh battery, compared to the 3000mAh battery on its sister 5.7-inch device.

Do you use a dual-SIM phone? Is it a help or a hindrance having your personal and business lines combined in one device? Drop us a line in the comments below.