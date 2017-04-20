Samsung is reportedly facing supply issues with its 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+

A new report claims Samsung is facing supply issues with its Galaxy S8+ model that comes with 6GB of RAM, as the number of pre-ordered Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets drops after two days of official services in Korea.

According to a ZDNet report, the number of Samsung's phones that started service on Wednesday dropped to 63,400 from 210,900 on Tuesday.

Telco sources apparently revealed to the site that the problem stems from the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ facing supply issues, following Samsung's announcement that the phone could arrive late for some that pre-ordered.

The company begun shipping phones on Tuesday, though official sales start on Friday, to customers in South Korea, with more than a million pre-orders placed for the latest flagship phone.

In the UK, customers will have to wait until April 28 for the phone to arrive, but it's already proving incredibly popular in Korea, with five times the amount of pre-orders racked up by last year's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Samsung is expected to replenish its stock of 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ models in the coming week, so the delay shouldn't be too big of an issue.

Orders should continue to ship on a daily basis according to reports, as Samsung attempts to deal with reports of red-tinted screens on the Galaxy S8.

Some early adopters in Korea begun complaining of reddish tones within the AMOLED display during normal use, forcing Samsung to acknowledge the issue.

The company says the red tint is a natural part of the ‘adoptive display’ and can be easily changed by opening the phone’s display settings and going to Screen Mode>Color balance.

Display niggles aside, the phone looks to set to be one of the most popular handsets of 2017, and impressed us to the point we concluded: "Easily the best phone around right now. The Galaxy S8 feels like the future."

