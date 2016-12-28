Samsung hopes to sweep away the last remnants of the Windows Phone republic

Following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung isn’t taking the search for new customers for granted. As such it is seeking to win over some of the last remaining Windows Phone loyalists still out there.

After adding support for Windows Phone 8.1 in September, Samsung has updated its Smart Switch app to accommodate Windows Phone 10 users.

The app is similar to Apple’s ‘Move to iOS’ app and is designed to bring users from all operating systems on to Samsung’s Android phones seamlessly, without the loss of any data.

The Smart Switch app is pre-installed on the Galaxy S7/Edge series, but is also available on the Google Play store (via Neowin).

Here’s what Samsung says can be transferred from internal storage and SD cards via the Smart Switch app:

“Contacts, calendar(Device content only), messages, photos, music (DRM free content only, Not supported for iCloud), videos (DRM free content only), call logs, memos, alarms, Wi-Fi, wallpapers, documents, app data (Galaxy devices only), home layouts (Galaxy devices only) You can send app data and home layouts by upgrading your Galaxy device to M OS (Galaxy S6 or higher).”

The update today also extends to switching to devices running Android Nougat, but the update is yet to roll out to any of the company’s handsets beyond beta versions.

Windows Phone 10 devices have been on sale for around a year now, but it appears as if Microsoft's commitment to the platform has waned.

Of course, the rumoured Surface Phone could yet revive it.

