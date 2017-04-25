Samsung has a way for you to navigate virtual reality with your face

Samsung has introduced a prototype virtual reality technology that would enable wearers of its Gear VR headset to control experiences through facial expressions.

The new FaceSense tech will track movement of the user’s face to help them navigate virtual reality experiences.

The company says every change of expression could be converted into biometric signals that could replace the controllers currently used to move through VR.

In a post on the Samsung Tomorrow blog the firm wrote: “Whenever we speak, change our expression or shift our gaze, our faces generate electric signals.

“FaceSense recognises and translates these biometric signals into input for navigation, allowing users to maneuver through VR worlds with intuitive movements and simple voice commands, rather than reaching for out-of-sight physical controls."

The hands-free FaceSense tech was unveiled by the firm’s C-Lab, which is a sort-of internal incubator for employees’ future-thinking projects.

The company said the tech could prove especially useful to those with conditions that hinder their use of current VR experiences.

The post added: "The prototype showcased at the exhibition was designed for Samsung’s Gear VR headset, and may one day lead to the development of further biometric technologies that allow more individuals, including those with various usage impediments, to enjoy immersive VR experiences."

This is just speculation on our part, but perhaps the tech could be use to create new experiences that are tailored to our own emotions. Perhaps VR apps that respond in kind to our smiles, and frowns? Share your thoughts in the comments below.