Samsung Gear S3 Classic gets the feature it should have had all along

Samsung has announced a new version of the rather mediocre Gear S3 Classic smartwatch, geared toward those who want to be less reliant on their smartphones.

The new version of the device has standalone 4G LTE connectivity, just like the top end Gear S3 Frontier.

With an LTE-enabled Gear S3 Classic, wearers will be able to send and receive messages and calls regardless of whether they’re within Wi-Fi range or connected to a companion smartphone via Bluetooth.

Related: LG Watch vs LG Watch Sport

The 'one number' functionality offered to US customers means the device will users will be able to use the same phone number.

Right now, only US carriers have revealed they’ll be carrying the device and there’s no word on price or availability.

It’s also unclear whether the Tizen-powered Gear S3 Classic LTE will make it to the United Kingdom, but we see no reason why it wouldn’t.

The Gear S3 Classic retails in the UK for £349, so perhaps we can expect an extra £30-£50 to be added to the price tag?

Everything else, like the rotating bezel, polished silver design and AMOLED display remains the same as the original.

The Gear S3 Classic LTE announcement comes just days before Samsung takes the wrapper off the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.

Perhaps the company will serve up some enticing double play deals to get customers using both.

Can this addition convince you to adopt a Gear S3 Classic? Or is it time for Samsung to give up the ghost on Tizen smartphones and give Android Wear another crack? Let us know in the comments below.