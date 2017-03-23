Samsung Galaxy X is at its flexible best in new render video

As we eagerly await the arrival of the Galaxy S8, another of the company’s prospective new devices, the Galaxy X, has received the render video treatment.

The folks over at Tech Configurations have put together the footage using earlier rumours and various chatter doing the rounds. And the results are impressive.

In the two-minute long trailer, we are shown what appears to be a Galaxy smartphone along with a pretty standard range of features.

From there on in things go off on a tangent as the device folds out into a full-fledged tablet in a matter of seconds thus showing off its USP.

As for the specification, when folded it has a 5-inch QHD AMOLED display that stretches across the entire face of the device that is 7.5mm thick.

When folded out, the screen boasts a 7-inch 4K display and it doesn’t take a mathematician to work out the thickness is now 3.25mm.

With a snappy Snapdragon 835 chip, support for Samsung DeX and the regular water/dust proofing for which Samsung is renowned, the device will be very much top end.

There’s no word on when this will ever see the light of day but on the Samsung-front we will get to finally see the Galaxy S8 next Wednesday at the Unpacked event.

Let us know your thoughts on foldable devices in the comments section below.