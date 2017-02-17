What you need to know about the Galaxy TabPro S2

If you’re on the prowl for a new Windows tablet, perhaps the rumoured Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 might take your fancy? Here’s the latest news and rumours, plus details on the Galaxy TabPro S2 release date, specs and more.

Samsung surprised everyone with the announcement of the original Galaxy TabPro S at CES 2016, showcasing a Windows tablet that would join an otherwise Android-dominated Galaxy range.

Fortunately, it was a pleasant surprise – we gave that tablet a respectable 4/5 score, praising its great screen, sleek and portable design, and all-day battery life.

The good news is that Samsung is reportedly working on a sequel to last year’s Windows tablet, and it’s supposedly called the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 – not the most inspired name in the world admittedly, but we'll take it.

In this article, I’ll cover the following:

What’s the latest news about the Galaxy TabPro S2?

When does the Galaxy TabPro S2 come out?

What’s new about the Galaxy TabPro S2?

How much will the Galaxy TabPro S2 cost?

Should you wait for the Galaxy TabPro S2?

Alternatively, if you just want a brief summary of this article, head to the conclusion at the bottom of this page.

Related: Best tablets

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 News: The latest news and rumours

Here’s a breakdown of the latest Galaxy TabPro S2 news, as it happened.

August 29, 2016 – Samsung working on Galaxy TabPro S2: Specialist blog Sammobile reported that Samsung had begun work on the Galaxy TabPro S2 Windows tablet, and that it would release in the “coming months”.

January 26, 2017 – Galaxy TabPro S2 certified by Wi-Fi Alliance: What’s believed to be the Wi-Fi-only version of the Galaxy TabPro S2 passed through the Alliance.

February 2, 2017 – Galaxy TabPro S2 gets Bluetooth certification: A Samsung tablet with the model number SM-W727V received Bluetooth certification from the official standards regulator.

February 9, 2017 – Galaxy TabPro S2 specs leaked in FCC filing: Filings from the FCC were leaked via the aptly named TheLeaker.com, seemingly revealing the Galaxy TabPro S’s specs. You’ll find those in the specs segment of this article.

February 15, 2017 – Galaxy TabPro S2 (LTE) gets Wi-Fi certification: A 4G version of what’s believed to be the Galaxy TabPro S2 was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance.

February 17, 2017 – Smaller GalaxyTabPro S2 leaked? A Samsung tablet with the model number SM-W627 passed through the FCC. While no specs were revealed in the filing, the number suggests this could be a smaller version of the tablet proper.

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 Release Date: When does it come out?

The original Galaxy TabPro S was revealed in January 2016, and then released on March 18 that same year.

It’s generally believed that the Galaxy TabPro S2 will follow a similar release timeline. Most speculation points to a launch at MWC 2017 – Barcelona’s annual tech tradeshow – later this month.

Samsung is also expected to show off the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3 Android tablet at the show too, in the confirmed absence of the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

But is there any proof?

Well, in the past two months, we’ve seen several Samsung tablet model numbers passing through various regulators like the FCC, the Wi-Fi Alliance, and the Bluetooth standards agency. These model numbers included: “SM-W728, SM-W727v, SM-W727, SMW627, SMW723, and SM-720.

Related: Best laptops

Generally, devices don’t become certified until they’re nearly ready to launch, suggesting that a release may be imminent. It’s also important to note that the original galaxy TabPro S was sold with the model number SM-W700, so the format hints that these devices are successors to last year’s Windows tablet.

Stay tuned for Samsung’s February 26, 2017 press conference for a possible Galaxy TabPro S2 release date, in any case.

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 Specs: What’s new?

Fortunately, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect specs-wise from the Galaxy TabPro S2. As I mentioned earlier, FCC filings leaked in February revealed what are believed to be the components we’ll see featured in the upcoming tablet.

Here’s the list:

OS: Windows 10 Home or Pro

Windows 10 Home or Pro Screen: 12-inch Super AMOLED

12-inch Super AMOLED Display Resolution: Quad HD (2,160 x 1,440 pixels, 216ppi)

Quad HD (2,160 x 1,440 pixels, 216ppi) CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U (7th-gen Kaby Lake) – 3.1GHz

Intel Core i5-7200U (7th-gen Kaby Lake) – 3.1GHz GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620 (integrated)

Intel HD Graphics 620 (integrated) RAM: 4GB LPDDR3

4GB LPDDR3 Storage: 128GB SSD

128GB SSD Battery: 5,070mAh

5,070mAh Charger: 25W Turbo Charger

25W Turbo Charger Primary Camera: 13-megapixel (4K video)

13-megapixel (4K video) Secondary Camera: 5-megapixel (Full HD video)

5-megapixel (Full HD video) Ports: SD card slot, 2x USB 3.0 (Type C)

SD card slot, 2x USB 3.0 (Type C) Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1, 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/AC Wi-Fi, LTE (optional)

Bluetooth 4.1, 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/AC Wi-Fi, LTE (optional) Accessories: S-Pen, Keyboard Cover

The leak suggested that there’ll be four different versions of the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2: Windows Home (Wi-Fi only), Windows Home (LTE), Windows Pro (Wi-Fi Only), and Windows Pro (LTE).

That same FCC leak also sparked speculation about the tablet’s chipset. In an accompanying schematic, the tablet is depicted as having fan holes on the top left of the casing (when viewed from the rear). This suggests that we’d see a more substantial processing unit on board, as small mobile chips don’t require dedicated fans. It is, perhaps, further evidence that the rumoured i5-7200U chip will feature:

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 Price: How much will it cost?

There haven’t been pricing leaks for the Galaxy TabPro S2, so I’m limited in how much insight I can provide. The best resource we have is launch pricing for the original Galaxy TabPro S, which retailed at £849.99 in the UK and $899.99 in the USA.

Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if the USA pricing stayed put, but it’s likely that the UK pricing will jump a little thanks to the fluctuating pound. After all, plenty of tech firms from around the world have jacked up their prices in response to the slumped value of the pound, so why should Samsung be any different?

In any case, expect to pay a premium for this Windows tablet – it’s a clear attempt to take on expensive Microsoft’s Surface Pro series, and will be priced as such.

Related: Apple iPad Pro review

Should you wait for the Galaxy TabPro S2?

So, you're thinking about waiting around for the Galaxy TabPro S2? Here’s our advice, depending on your use-case.

Wait for the Galaxy TabPro S2 if you’re a Samsung fan that didn’t buy the first one. The Galaxy TabPro probably won’t bring significant enough improvements over the original. But if you haven’t got a tablet, it’s definitely worth hanging around to see what Samsung shows off at MWC 2017.

Don’t wait for the Galaxy TabPro S2 if you’ve got the first one. Not much will have changed in a year, so if you’ve forked out just shy of a grand for a tablet computer in 2016, we’d advise against upgrading this year – no matter what Samsung shows off.

Consider the alternatives before deciding what to do. Tablet computers are hugely popular right now, so you’re not short of choice. Why not check out some of the following:

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2: Summary

In summary, here's what you should expect:

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 release date: The most likely scenario is that Samsung announces the GalaxyTabPro S2 alongside the Galaxy Tab S3 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, in late February 2017.

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 specs: We'd expect a number of spec upgrades, including a rumoured Intel Core i5-7200U (Kaby Lake) processor, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 13-megapixel camera. It's also going to run on Windows 10, naturally.

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 price: We're not certain on pricing, but given last year's tablet launched in the UK at around £850, we'd expect something similar this year. Brace yourselves for a potential price bump thanks to the UK's currency woes, however.

Related: Microsoft Surface Pro 5

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from Samsung’s next Windows tablet? Let us know in the comments.