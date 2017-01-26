Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 leaks for second time this month – launch imminent?

As the rumoured Galaxy Tab S3 launch date approaches, details about the long-awaited tablet have leaked online.

A benchmark result for a mysterious Samsung tablet has appeared on GFXBench, as spotted by Sammobile – but has since disappeared. What’s important is that the model number for the device was SM-T820, which is what the Galaxy Tab S3 has been consistently rumoured as.

If this benchmark readout really is for the Galaxy Tab S3 then it offers a shedload of clues about the new device. For instance, the GFXBench page listed the tablet as having a 9.6-inch display with a 2,048 x 1,536 pixel resolution.

The CPU is listed as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820, clocked at 2.1GHz. That’s not exactly Qualcomm’s newest chip, but it’s still more than powerful enough to run a decent tablet – the Galaxy S7 uses it, after all. The handset is also listed as carrying 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 12-megapixel camera on the rear.

Finally, the OS is Android 7.0 Nougat, which is no major surprise. Samsung is currently updating its latest phones to the new software, so any future devices will almost certainly run on Nougat too.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has been making its way through the rumour mill for quite some time, after its processor – the Galaxy Tab S2 – debuted way back in the summer of 2015. Since then, despite plenty of rumours and leaks, the Galaxy Tab S3 has evaded a launch, leaving many wannabe owners disappointed.

But there’s fresh hope for an imminent Galaxy Tab S3 launch, as the SM-T820 was recently certified by the WiFi Alliance. What’s more, Samsung has confirmed that it won’t be announcing the Galaxy S8 smartphone at Barcelona’s MWC 2017 tradeshow next month, which means there’s a good chance we’ll see another mobile product instead – the Galaxy Tab S3 seems like the perfect fit, then.

Of course, there’s every chance that Samsung may never release a Galaxy Tab S3, and it’s quite possible that these recent leaks relate to some other, unrelated Samsung device. As always, take such leaks with due caution.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Tab S3? Let us know in the comments.