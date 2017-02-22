Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 leaks again, this time with a keyboard in situ

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 - set to be unveiled at MWC on February 26 - has been pictured cosying up tightly to a folio keyboard.

The image posted late on Tuesday by Evan Blass shows the slate attached horizontally to the physical keyboard, while the home screen displays the same image that appeared in previously leaked renders.

Related: Samsung Tab S3 - Everything you need to know

Recent reports have suggested the Tab S3 will indeed have a keyboard accessory, but this is the first time it has made an unscheduled appearance.

Previous leaks have seemingly confirmed an attractive all-glass construction and the presence of the S Pen stylus so popular in the Note range.

Beyond that, it is expected to pack the Snapdragon 820 chip, a 9.6-inch 2048 x 1536 pixel display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It’s also expected a 12-megapixel camera, 4GB RAM and Android Nougat running the show. We’d also imagine it’ll feature USB-C charging a la Samsung’s recent releases.

The presence of a keyboard makes one wonder whether it’ll be competing with Samsung’s own Chromebook Pro touchscreen notebook.

Given its now possible to run full Android apps on Chrome OS, some punters may question the wisdom of buying a Samsung Android tablet when more may be possible from a productivity standard on a Chromebook.

Touchscreen Chromebook? Or tablet with keyboard case? Share your preferences in the comments section below.