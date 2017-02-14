Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 glimpsed with stylus in leaked picture?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 appears to have been leaked just weeks before its expected launch.

An image of what is claimed to be Samsung’s next flagship tablet device has turned up online, thanks to journalist and tipster Roland Quandt. The render was posted to Twitter by Quandt, revealing a fairly typical Galaxy Tab design. However, the main difference with this model seems to be the addition of Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen stylus.

Quandt’s accompanying report details how Samsung doesn’t plan to release an 8-inch version of the slate, as was the case with previous years. Instead, he says there’ll be a single 9.7-inch Super AMOLED version that comes in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

So what else do we know? Well very little officially, but it’s expected that the tablet will feature a QHD display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 or 821 chipset. The tab is also tipped to carry 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, as well as a 12-megapixel camera, a 4.7-megapixel camera, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Whatever the case, any news is good news when it comes to the Galaxy Tab S3, as fans of Samsung tablets have been waiting a while for the device. After all, its predecessor – the Galaxy Tab S2 – launched way back in 2015, with Samsung keeping resolutely mum about whether there would be a sequel.

Samsung looks likely to announce the Galaxy Tab S3 at this month’s MWC 2017 tradeshow in Barcelona. It was originally expected that Samsung would announce the Galaxy S8 at the show, but the company confirmed that wouldn’t be the case last month – a March reveal/April release now looks likely.

We should caveat this entire report with the fact that although Quandt is fairly well-known on the mobile leaks circuit, we can’t verify the information he’s revealed today. As such, take this (and other pre-launch leaks) with due caution.

Related: iPhone 7S

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3? Let us know in the comments.