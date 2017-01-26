Samsung Galaxy S9 to use new 7nm chips in 2018 – report

The Galaxy S8 hasn't arrived just yet but a new report is already making claims about possible hardware changes for the Galaxy S9.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next flagship in April, complete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 – a chipset that relies on Qualcomm architecture and Samsung's own 10 nanometre FinFET microarchitecture.

Processors with 10nm semiconductor technology are this year's top-end chips, with smaller semiconductors allowing for faster performance and better energy efficiency.

But according to a new report from ZDNET Korea, Samsung is already looking to produce 7nm CPU architecture for use at the beginning of 2018.

The report claims that after producing 10nm architecture in November 2016, Samsung is moving ahead with plans to start producing 7nm architecture in late 2017.

That means, according to the report, that we could see the new architecture used in hardware hitting the market in early 2018.

Managing director or Samsung LSI, the company's chip division, Dr Heo Kuk said (according to Google Translate): "Samsung Electronics succeeded in mass-producing the industry first, strengthening cutting-edge process competitiveness from 14nm, and aiming to produce 7nm in early 2018.

"...[Samsung]will lead the most advanced technology with the same competitiveness as 14nm and 10nm."

Dr Kuk added the firm "will maximize the advantages of EUV (extreme ultraviolet exposure equipment) in the 7-nanometer process and secure competitiveness in terms of performance and power consumption."

Samsung is yet to announced a concrete release date for the Galaxy S8, so it's far too early to say when the S9 will launch.

That said, the South Korean firm usually releases its flagships between MWC in February and mid-April, so if the ZDNET report is accurate, we might well see the 7nm hardware in the Galaxy S9.

Of course, there's no guarantee of this for now, so don't get too excited. There's also no telling whether the company will opt for Qualcomm technology in all handsets next time around, or whether only certain regions will see the hardware arrive.

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments.