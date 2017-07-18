The Samsung Galaxy S9 range will feature the same displays as those within the current S8 crop, according to a report in the firm’s homeland.

The Bell reports the company has already put in the order with suppliers for the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch, edge-to-edge, curved Infinity Displays.

However, the report says, the next iteration will have one major leg-up on the current display.

It is set feature to feature the in-display fingerprint sensing technology missing from the S8 range.

If the tech has matured to readiness by the 2018 release, it would also enable Samsung to counter the S8’s most unpopular feature — the awkward location of the rear fingerprint sensor next to the camera.

Elsewhere, the report (via The Investor) says Samsung is using a 6.32-inch display for the Galaxy Note 8, which will be revealed on August 23.

That’ll be the same within next-year’s Galaxy Note 9, the sources say.

