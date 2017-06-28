Samsung Galaxy S8 update seeks to remedy an annoying flaw

Samsung’s TouchWiz user interface has often been described as the weakest area of its market-leading smartphones, drawing criticism for the amount of bundled-in bloatware users have to deal with.

However, this time around, Samsung trimmed back the in-house tools, in order to speed up the interface on its top-line phones.

However, the new version of TouchWiz for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ didn’t quite do the trick, according to some users reporting lag when swiping up and down on the flagship phone’s home screen.

This, according to a SamMobile report, is being rectified via a TouchWiz update that can be downloaded today from the Google Play store or from Galaxy Apps.

In the change log, Samsung says it has “fixed the lag issue when swiping up and down to switch between the home and apps screens.”

The update also improves the visibility of app names under icons, while adding an information screen to TouchWiz home.

While the Galaxy S8 roll out has been supremely smooth compared to the Note 7 debacle, it hasn’t been all plain sailing for Samsung.

Early on, the firm rolled out an update to remedy an issue with the displays showing a red tint.

Some users also took to the firm’s community forums to complain of an apparent issue with the speakers on the S8 and the S8 Plus.

How do you feel about Samsung's TouchWiz UI? Would you prefer to see pure Android running on the Galaxy S8? Share your thoughts in the comments below.