Samsung Galaxy S8 could offer customisable buttons

Samsung Galaxy S8 owners may be able to customise the on-screen buttons of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Images of the device, first spotted here, appear to show the on-screen buttons in distinctly different positions in the separate images, suggesting that they can in fact be customised.

The first image displays the back button on the left-hand side of the three-button set, whereas on the other picture it's moved to the right. Something to note here is that one of the phones is in landscape orientation and the other portrait, and this could well be the reason for the differences.

What the pictures do seem to confirm is that Samsung is another company scrapping the physical home button in favour of more real estate for the screen itself.

We now know that the S8 will be arriving next month after the South Korean-based firm announced the launch event for New York City on March 29.

Any imminent smartphone release worth its salt is surrounded by rumours, and the Galaxy S8 is no different in that sense. As well as the lack of home button, Samsung may add the curved Edge screen to the regular S8, and the nippy Snapdragon 835 chip should also be a part of the show.

It’s widely anticipated that the Galaxy S8 will go on sale in mid-to-late April and we’ll know the exact date when the launch event happens on March 29. Stay tuned for all the news as it comes out.

Will you be upgrading to the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments below.