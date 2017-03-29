Samsung Galaxy S8 to come bundled with free wireless speaker?

It’s here, it’s finally here. Today, March 29, marks the day the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 will formally enter the realms of reality.

With just hours to go until the big reveal, however, the S8-themed leaks are still coming through, with latest reports suggesting the device will come bundled with some bonus goodies.

Despite shaping up as one of the phones of the year, it’s been suggested that retailers will look to further sweeten the deal by bundling the S8 with a free wireless speaker.

At least that’s according to a Carphone Warehouse advertising poster that has prematurely popped up on Twitter.

In a bid to tempt you away from the dozen other networks and retailers sure to be offering their own S8-themed offers, Carphone’s teased deal sees both the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8+ listing as coming with a “Free Wireless Samsung Speaker worth £99.99.”

This is a deal that will be exclusive to the retailer, however, with the standard S8 not coming bundled with the free audio-enhancing add-on.

Tipped to be the star of today’s Samsung Unpacked events in New York and London, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is to be the Korean manufacturer’s first flagship phone release since the ill-fated Note 7 exploded onto the scene last year.

Despite having yet to be formally unveiled, the mass of leaks that have surrounded the phone have left little to the imagination.

It’s expected the device will be dominated by a massive 5.8-inch screen that has been squeezed into a relatively compact body by doing away with the physical home button.

This will reportedly be enhanced by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD and a 12-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel front-facing camera collection.

The phone’s launch event kicks off a 4pm BST today and you can follow the action through Samsung’s free Unpacked 2017 app.

Will you be buying the Galaxy S8?