Samsung Galaxy S8 tipped to copy this popular iPhone 7 feature

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S8 leak, with the latest tease suggesting the eagerly awaited handset could copy one of the iPhone 7’s most popular features.

No, not its 3D Touch display or the dual-lens camera found on the rear of the iPhone 7 Plus, but the handset’s colour scheme.

According to newly leaked images purporting to show the S8, the phone will adopt a glossy ‘Jet Black’ finish much like Apple’s latest pocket blower.

The Jet Black iPhone proved a huge hit, with the handset option quickly selling out at launch.

The teased snapshot claiming to show off the gloss black Galaxy S8 has surfaced online via Slashleaks user ‘Dimitri12’.

It’s claimed the phone in the photos is a dummy unit pieced together using “parts made to spec using schematics obtained from the factories that are building Samsung’s next-generation smartphones.”

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a glossy black Samsung Galaxy phone, with a ‘black pearl’ take on the Galaxy S7 Edge having dropped just months after Apple’s Jet Black iPhones arrived.

When the phone is formally unveiled later this month, it is expected that the iPhone-echoing colour scheme will be wrapped around a Galaxy S8 device with a brand new design.

Multiple leaks have suggested the LG G6 rival will ditch its physical home button and heavily reduce its bezels in order to squeeze a sizeable 5.8-inch curved display into a body no bigger than last year’s 5.1-inch Galaxy S7.

Beyond the design, the S8 is shaping up as a true smartphone powerhouse with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor tipped to run the show alongside 4GB of RAM and Google’s latest Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

An improved 8-megapixel selfie camera and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card are also set to make an appearance.

There’s not long left to wait for the S8 either. Samsung has confirmed it will formally unveil the device at a dedicated Unpacked event on March 29. That’s now less than two weeks away.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S8 - what to expect

What colour S8 do you most desire? Let us know below.