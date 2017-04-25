Samsung Galaxy S8 smashes sales record despite Note 7 fiasco

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 fiasco would have been enough to sink many companies but it seems that it’s only helped the Apple rival grow.

Despite latest year’s flagship phablet having put users in danger with batteries that were prone to bursting into flames, the looming shadow of the Note 7 recall haven’t hampered sales of the new Samsung Galaxy S8.

Instead, Samsung’s latest iPhone rival has smashed the company’s pre-order records.

According to Samsung, pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8+ are up 30% on last year’s Galaxy S7, a device that the company previously stated was its best ever launch.

While Samsung has waxed lyrical on the strong start to the Galaxy S8’s sales, the Korean manufacturer has failed to announce exact pre-order figures.

That means it’s impossible to compare the S8’s day-one success with that of the iPhone 7, with Apple’s handsets usually setting the standard when it comes to advanced orders.

Here in the UK the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ won’t go on sale until this Friday, April 28.

The phone is already making its way to consumers’ hands, however, with those who pre-ordered the device before April 19 being sent their phone up to nine days early.

Despite the Note 7 woes, it’s somewhat unsurprising the S8 has already proved such a hit, with the phone shaping up as the phone of the year.

A mass of high-end features, the S8 is headlined by its stunning 5.8-inch near edge-to-edge curved Infinity display.

As well as being easy on the eye, the S8’s spec sheet is finished by a mass of top-end components including a 12-megapixel low-light specialising camera, a powerful new octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and Android’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Have you pre-ordered an S8? Let us know below.