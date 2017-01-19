Samsung Galaxy S8's rumoured Bixby assistant could make Siri look silly

Samsung’s rumoured personal assistant for the Galaxy S8 smartphone appears to be shaping up quite nicely.

According to SamMobile sources, the ‘Bixby’ assistant will benefit from a powerful visual search feature that could set it apart from the likes of Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant.

The sources say there’ll be an in-camera button enabling Bixby to identify individual objects while also processing text spotted within the frame.

Thanks to a ‘high degree of interconnectedness' with other applications Bixby will help users find the item online and even make a purchase.

This appears to be what makes it different to the Google Googles app, which has been available for years.

Bixby, a product of Samsung’s purchase of Viv Labs, is expected to make its debut on the Galaxy S8 this spring, but could find its way to Samsung’s older phones.

It was recently rumoured the assistant will also support Samsung Pay, enabling users to send mobile payments to friends and family.

There’s still plenty of debate over when Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 range, with recent indications suggesting the firm may hold off until April 15.

Galaxy S8 latest

Can a high-functioning personal assistant get you back on the Samsung bandwagon after the Galaxy S8 debacle?