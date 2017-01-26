Samsung Galaxy S8 revealed in first photos, launch tipped for March 29

A purported photo of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have been posted online, complete with a detailed spec list and launch date.

VentureBeat sources the next-gen Galaxy S8 will launch at an as-yet-unannounced Unpacked event in New York on March 29.

According to the report from Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) the phones will offer 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD Super AMOLED displays with aspect ratios of 18.5:9.

The buttonless displays will both be larger than Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has ever been.

As previously tipped they’ll be dubbed ‘infinity displays’ as they’ll cover 83% of the phone’s front surface and feature Samsung’s edge design.

Interestingly, the lower half of the display will also offer technology similar to Apple’s 3D Touch, according to the report, making it able to recognize differing pressure for the first time.

Elsewhere, they’ll offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. Battery life will be 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh for the respective display sizes.

Minimum on board storage will be 64GB according to Blass, while there’ll be an micro SD card slot that can offer up to 256GB supplementary storage.

Charging and connectivity will be handled via USB C and the headphone jack keeps its place on the bottom of the device.

The report says the rear camera will offer 12-megapixel images with f1.7 focal range. The front-facing camera, meanwhile, will remain at 8-megapixel.

The snapper will benefit from the oft-reported visual search feature, courtesy of the Bixby personal assistant.

While we much stress all of this information remains unconfirmed, Blass has an excellent track record so there's little reason to doubt the credibility of this report.

