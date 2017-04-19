Samsung has offered up an explanation for why some Galaxy S8 owners are making complaints about red-tinted screens.

Some early adopters in the firm’s Korean homeland, who got the phone an entire week before it ships in the west, have noticed reddish tones within the AMOLED display during normal use.

Samsung has acknowledged the existence of the phenomena, but says it's a natural part of the ‘adoptive display’ that can be easily altered in the phone’s display settings.

In a statement given to ZDnet, the firm said a quick tinker with the Colour Balance settings will remedy the red tint.

The statement said: “All Samsung phones undergo thorough testing to meet our high level of quality standards. The Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has applied Super AMOLED and provides rich and expressive colors, enabling users to enjoy a clearer and more vivid viewing experience.

“The Galaxy S8 was built with an adaptive display that optimizes the color range, saturation, and sharpness depending on the environment. If needed, users can manually adjust the color range of the display to change the appearance of white tones, through 'Settings > Display > Screen Mode > Color balance'."

However, it doesn’t appear as if altering the colour balance has solved the issue for all users.

According to the Korea Herald, Samsung hold told customers still experiencing the issue to seeking an exchange at a service centre.

The firm reportedly said; “It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the color still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center.”

Samsung will be desperate for the issue not to snowball following the Galaxy Note 7 palaver of late 2016.

Earlier this month, following DisplayMate lab tests the site called it “the best performing” screen on any phone ever. Our own review gave us no reason to argue with that assessment.

Will you be waiting to see how this plays out before buying a Galaxy S8? Share your thoughts below.