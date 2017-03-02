Samsung Galaxy S8 production ramping up ahead of launch

Samsung will produce well over 10 million Galaxy S8 handsets in the next two months to satisfy early demand for the upcoming flagship.

First reported here, the South Korean company’s production facilities will be cranking into life later on this month, with 4.7 million units expected in March and a further 7.8 million smartphones rolling off the line in April.

It isn’t just Samsung that's ramping up production either – an official from a company that provides Samsung with cameras confirmed that suppliers are working overtime to raise their own stocks.

What’s not clear is the volume that it plans to produce of the larger of the two devices that, if Evan Blass is to be believed, will be known as the Galaxy S8+ and not S8 Edge.

Samsung is set to officially unveil the successor to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge at an event in New York City later this month.

Even though it isn’t revealed until then, we already have an excellent idea of what it looks like, thanks to an official render that leaked earlier this week. That’s in addition to all the other rumours that have been flying for what feels like months.

Using some of those rumours and working off the official render, it’s almost 100% certain that the home button will disappear from Samsung’s flagship, opening up the possibility of a larger 18:9-ratio display.

The render also shows what could be an iris scanner next to the front camera, and the bump on the foot makes it seem unlikely that Samsung is removing the headphone jack, like Apple did on the iPhone 7.

Given that the Unpacked event takes place on March 29, we're expecting to see the S8 on sale in April.

