Samsung Galaxy S8 Price: Best pre-order deals and where to buy in UK

After a cavalcade of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has finally been announced – and it looks ruddy gorgeous. But where can you buy it from, and how much does it cost? We'll be updating this page with all the best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals, deals, and pre-order offers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 are official, boasting 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screens respectively. They come packing wireless charging, an iris scanner, and a new camera that aims to reduce blur.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is £689, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 costs a heftier £779. You’ll be able to buy both phones starting from April 28 in stores, but the handsets are also available for pre-order.

Here’s how to get one.

Three – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Three has sent pre-order availability live for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+. You’ll be able to get both phones on various 24-month contracts, a few of which we’ve listed below:

Galaxy S8 (12GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront + £45/month

Galaxy S8 (2GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront + £40/month

Galaxy S8 (500MB, 300 minutes, AYCE texts) – £99 upfront + £35/month

Galaxy S8+ (30GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront + £55/month

Galaxy S8+ (8GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront + £51/month

Galaxy S8+ (500MB, 300 minutes, AYCE texts) – £99 upfront + £40/month

Head over to Three for the latest tariffs:

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Three UK

Carphone Warehouse – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Carphone Warehouse is flogging the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on a pre-order basis right now.

If you trade in an old Samsung Galaxy, you can get up to £170 plus a Samsung wireless speaker worth £99.99 when you pre-order.

Click below to pre-order:

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Carphone Warehouse

Mobiles.co.uk – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Online retailer Mobiles.co.uk will (unsurprisingly) be stocking the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 , and has helpfully set up a pre-registration page where you can log your interest in the phone.

Click below for more information:

Pre-register for Galaxy S8 deals at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung – Best Galaxy S8 deals

As usual, you’ll be able to pick up the phone SIM-free directly from Samsung. Click below for details:

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ from Samsung UK

Sky Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are both available at Sky Mobile for new and existing customers, starting March 30.

The Galaxy S8 starts from just £36 per month with zero upfront fee on a Swap24 plan.

Click below to pre-order:

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Sky Mobile

Virgin

Virgin has both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ available to pre-order.

You can pick up the Galaxy S8 on a 2GB plan with no upfront cost for £48 per month. You’ll also get a free 64GB SD card if you pre-order the phone.

If you’re an existing Virgin Mobile customer, you can upgrade to the S8 early by trading in your current phone using FreeStyle Trade Up. As well as the early upgrade, you’ll also get a £50 Amazon voucher when you ‘Trade Up’ to the Galaxy S8.

Click below to pre-order:

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Virgin

US Tariffs

And don’t think we’ve forgotten about our US readers! If you’re looking for the very best tariffs available on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 handsets, you can use the tool below to track and compare various US price plans for both phones.

Click below for all the best US tariffs:

Compare best Galaxy S8 and S8+ tariffs in the USA

