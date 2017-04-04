Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders up over S7 at Carphone Warehouse

The hotly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 is crushing its predecessor in pre-sales, Carphone Warehouse has reported.

The forthcoming smartphone has seen a 43% increase in pre-orders compared to the Galaxy S7 last year, with most customers opting for the black colour choice over the Orchid Grey alternative. Over 30% of customers are also favouring the S8 Plus, which dwarfs the S8 with a roomy 6.2-inch screen.

Jeremy Fennell, Managing Director at Carphone Warehouse said: “Consumers are truly excited about the S8, and having devices in store for customers to play with and experience straight after the Unboxing has been key to driving pre-order sales. The Infinity screen is a huge hit.”

That’s Samsung’s name for the phone’s generous screen, which almost completely floods the entire length and width of the handset. It’s also an edge screen, spilling over the sides of the phone à la the Galaxy S7 Edge – albeit with a more subtle curve. More about the S8’s impressive specs in our hands-on.

The S8's Infinity screen is a hit with customers at Carphone Warehouse

While Carphone Warehouse’s sales tactics are, of course, a factor in the S8’s pre-order success, it’s likely that the popularity of S7 Edge bolstered the S8’s chances. The S7 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first half of 2016, according to market research company Strategy Analytics.

Carphone Warehouse is shipping S8 handsets on April 20th. The handset alone is £689, while monthly plans range from £36 - £76 per month, depending on how big an upfront sum you’re prepared to lay down.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.