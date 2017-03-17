Samsung Galaxy S8 official poster leaked? New design teased

It looks almost certain that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have the slimmest bezels of any flagship Galaxy smartphone to date.

An image depicting what appears to be the official Galaxy S8 event poster has been posted to Twitter by prolific tipster @UniverseIce.

The poster features a mixture of English and Korean language, and shows off what looks like the partial silhouette of the Galaxy S8. The handset seems to be positioned horizontally, with only very slim portions of the bezel visible at the top and bottom ends of the phone.

Check it out:

We asked Samsung to confirm whether the leaked poster is the real thing, and received the following response from a spokesperson: "Samsung does not comment on rumour or speculation."

In any case, the silhouette appears to corroborate a huge number of leaks suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature an all-screen front. It’s widely accepted that Samsung plans to ditch the Home button on its new phone, and embed the button’s functionality into the display instead.

It’s also rumoured that Samsung will be moving the fingerprint scanner – which was previously mounted in the Home button – onto the back of the phone.

The new aesthetic is very similar to what we’ve already seen from the LG G6, which launched just last month. We’re also expecting the same sort of design from Apple's iPhone 8, expected to launch this September.

Of course, Samsung hasn’t confirmed any such design details about the Galaxy S8 just yet, and it’s possible that this poster is a hoax – take all such leaks with due caution.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.